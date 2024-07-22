Dem Rep. Kuster: I ‘Could Tell’ Biden ‘Was Aging’ ‘in the Spring’ But Harris ‘Was Being Very Loyal’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Annie Kuster (D-NH) responded to claims that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris knew about issues with President Joe Biden’s health and covered them up by saying, “I could tell that he was aging” “back in the spring” but he’s fine mentally and Harris “was being very loyal to the ticket.”

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “Congresswoman, one emerging criticism from Republicans already and one that my sources tell me may be something, when they look at polling data, that could be a challenge for Vice President Harris, assuming she becomes the nominee, if she becomes the nominee, and that’s the idea that she may have had more knowledge than the American public about the state of President Biden’s health ahead of that debate. How do you respond to people who are going to criticize her and say, she knew, she was in on it the whole time?”

Kuster answered, “Look, this is what’s challenging for all of us, and I’m just being very honest with you and with the viewers, this is what was difficult for us, particularly over the last three weeks since the debate. I spent time myself with President Biden back in the spring. I had the opportunity to fly with him on Air Force One, and I could tell that he was aging. It’s not — I think he has acuity in his thought process. I’m not worried about that. It’s not about his memory. I think it was the burden of campaigning and governing at the same time. And so, there was never any doubt, nor is there doubt now, about his ability to continue his term, finish his term, but she was being very loyal to the ticket. I’m not concerned about that criticism.”

