Dem Rep. Barragán: Harris Has ‘Different Perspective’ on Immigration, She’ll Help Get More Deportation Protections

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “brings a different perspective and experience on the immigration issue in itself.” And will “be a partner with us in getting some progress on getting” more deportation protections.

Barragán said, “I’ve been speaking to the Vice President about these issues throughout. She’s been very accessible. She comes from California. She understands immigration. She understands the value of diversity and the contributions that immigrants bring to this country. We’ve heard folks that have worked with her on this issue, including farm workers. So, I think it’s going to be great. She brings a different perspective and experience on the immigration issue in itself.”

Barragán continued, “And I didn’t agree with that bill, as you mentioned, in the Senate, but there is an opportunity, I believe, for us to come together to figure out ways that we can provide protections to DACA recipients, get something passed, and, in the long term, pass comprehensive immigration reform. The Vice President, of course, is the daughter of immigrants. She, herself, is that story of the American Dream that many of those in our community aspire for and want to live as well. So, I think she understands that. And I think she’s going to be a real partner on the issue of immigration. And I will tell you, when we met with the president on asking him to do the executive order to provide the protections to the spouses of U.S. citizens, the Vice President was in the room. So, she knows exactly what the Hispanic Caucus has been pushing for and fighting for. And I know she’s going to be a partner with us in getting some progress on getting these protections and, in the long-term, getting comprehensive immigration reform.”

