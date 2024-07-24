Watch: Focus Group Female Wisconsin Voters Hammer Kamala Harris

On Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” a panel of Wisconsin female Donald Trump supporters discussed their impressions of Vice President Kamala Harris’ intelligence and competence.

One woman, identified as Mary, said, “Everybody is excited about her, and that scares me. Trump has to reconfigure where he is going and how they are going to outsmart her.”

Political analyst Elise Jordan said, “How do you perceive Vice President Harris compared to President Biden in terms of competency and experience?”

Another woman said, “I think she is worse. She doesn’t even know what’s going on at the border. That’s what she was supposed to be doing and in charge of. As a schoolteacher, if I did not do what I was supposed to be doing, you better believe my job would be in jeopardy. Well, it isn’t. Not only was her job not in jeopardy, she was just handed a promotion.”

Mary said, “I think she’s an idiot.”

Jordan asked, “Mary, why do you think she is not that bright?”

Mary said, “Because she hasn’t done anything in the time that she’s had. We don’t know anything about her as far as her three years so far in the White House. She’s not real smart. That is my opinion I could be wrong.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN