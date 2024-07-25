NPR: ‘Atmosphere Was Largely Peaceful’ at anti-Netanyahu Events with ‘Some Skirmishes with Police’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered, NPR National Correspondent Jennifer Ludden said that despite “some skirmishes with police” at events in Washington, D.C. critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, “the atmosphere was largely peaceful, as protesters sought to draw attention to ongoing violence” and that the events also had “a notable number of Jewish protesters” in attendance.

Ludden said, “There were some skirmishes with police, who say they used pepper spray, but the atmosphere was largely peaceful, as protesters sought to draw attention to ongoing violence they feel desperate to stop.”

In another part of the segment, Ludden stated, “There [were] also a notable number of Jewish protesters, including the people in this small band. Posters with Netanyahu’s photo said, in Hebrew, he’s guilty. One Jewish group gathered for a morning prayer to call for an end to the war and the release of all hostages.”

The report also featured several clips from interviews with attendees at the events.

