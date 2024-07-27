Top General in ISIS Fight on if ISIS Is Reconstituting: Facilitation Cells with ‘Spectacular Attack Capability’ Are ‘Coming Up’

During an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Friday’s broadcast of “Special Report,” Commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve Major General Joel Vowell responded to a question on if ISIS is reconstituting by stating that “We’ve seen the car bombs come back after a couple of years. So, those facilitation cells with spectacular attack capability have started coming up.” And said that potential attacks on the West have been disrupted “Recently.”

Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:40] “The number of ISIS attacks in Iraq and Syria [has] doubled this year. Is ISIS reconstituting?”

Vowell answered, “We’ve seen the car bombs come back after a couple of years. So, those facilitation cells with spectacular attack capability have started coming up. These little tactical assaults and ambushes on formations are different this year compared to last year.”

Griffin then asked, “Do you think ISIS still has the ability to attack Western targets, do you see any evidence that they want to strike the U.S. homeland, for instance?”

Vowell responded, “Yes and yes. Absolutely, if they could strike Western targets in Europe or the homeland United States, they would. We know this.”

Griffin followed up, “Are you still disrupting potential ISIS attacks on the West?”

Vowell answered, “We are.”

Vowell added that potential attacks on the West have been disrupted “Recently.”

