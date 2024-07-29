CNN’s Sellers: GOP Doesn’t Know How to Deal with Harris Because She Changes Positions 

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Political Commentator Bakari Sellers responded to CNN Senior Political Commentator former Trump Campaign Adviser David Urban pointing out 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ past left-wing positions by stating that “Republicans really don’t know how to deal with Kamala Harris.” And regardless of who Harris picks as her running mate, “we will see a campaign that has reset itself. She came out and said she was against an all-out ban on fracking. I think most people in Pennsylvania will hear that.”

After host Anderson Cooper noted that Harris has apparently changed her position and no longer supports a fracking ban, Urban stated that Harris took plenty of left-wing positions in the past, and that while 2024 Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) has admitted his prior criticisms of his running mate, former President Donald Trump, were wrong, Harris hasn’t done that for many of her positions. Urban further stated that Harris either helped cover up President Joe Biden’s decline or was out of the loop.

Sellers responded, “I think what my good friend David is showing is that Republicans really don’t know how to deal with Kamala Harris. And I think that whether or not she chooses Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) or Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), whether or not she chooses any of the other individuals, we will see a campaign that has reset itself. She came out and said she was against an all-out ban on fracking. I think most people in Pennsylvania will hear that. I will leave the Pennsylvania politics to David, but I will say is that Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) is up in Pennsylvania by double digits right now. Kamala Harris’ favorability in Pennsylvania is greater than that of Donald Trump. But there is a long way to go, she still is an underdog. And one of the things…we don’t have to focus on the history of who Kamala Harris is. We don’t have to talk about that. We don’t have to talk about these specific things. We have to tell people what she’s going to do for them and the difference and why people should vote for Kamala Harris and not against Donald Trump. I don’t think the Republicans are prepared for it, because if they were, they wouldn’t have waited eight days to figure out how to deal with her, and still, David is throwing things against the wall, hoping they work.”

