Dem Rep. Meeks: Austin Yanked 9/11 Plea Deal ‘Because of Some of the Reactions’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) reacted to the revocation of a plea deal with three defendants accused of involvement in the September 11 terrorist attacks, including accused plotter Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, by stating that he believes that “because of some of the reactions, etc.,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has “decided to utilize his authority and step in and revoke it.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “[W]hat’s your reaction to hearing that Secretary Austin has revoked this plea deal?”

Meeks answered, “Well, for me, I just think that he apparently didn’t know, by relieving the person that struck the deal, it did not — was not cleared by him, and I think that because of some of the reactions, etc., he’s decided to utilize his authority and step in and revoke it. It’s something that I was surprised by. The State Department with reference to the Foreign Affairs Committee, not with the Armed Services where they have jurisdiction over DOD, but it was shocking to me also.”

Collins then asked Meeks if he supports revoking the deal, Meeks answered that he is against the death penalty because it’s “too easy” for people who have committed heinous acts and that’s why people who commit atrocious crimes often commit suicide and that they should suffer through a life sentence.

