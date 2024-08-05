CNN’s Bash Pushes on Harris Pivots: ‘No Concern About Flip-Flopping?’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” anchor Dana Bash pressed Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA) about Vice President Kamala Harris’ “flip-flopping” on key issues.

Bash said, “In the 2020 primary, the vice president praised the defund the police movement, and now she says she doesn’t support defunding the police. She called for decriminalizing crossing the border illegally. Now she supports President Biden’s policies for clamping down at the border. She supported Medicare for all at one point, eliminating private insurance and her campaign says she doesn’t support that now. She’s reversed herself on a fracking ban. What do you think that voters should think when she’s reversed herself on several issues just in the last four years?”

Butler said, “I think that voters should think that she’s a human being who learns new things every single day and has the ability to take the time and effort to hear the concerns of all people.”

She added, “I think that should absolutely believe that she is a leader who cares about people and who’s going to put them first as she has done her entire career.”

Bash said, “So, no concern about flip-flopping?”

Butler said, “No concern about flip-flopping.”

