ABC’s Wang: Walz ‘Never Claimed to Have Seen Active Combat, Despite Those Comments that He Carried a Gun in War’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang stated that 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) “has never claimed to have seen active combat, despite those comments that he carried a gun in war.”

Wang said, “New rivals Vance and Walz, both veterans. Vance, who deployed to Iraq in the Marines and did not see any active fighting, going after Walz’s military background, accusing him of leaving his unit before it deployed to Iraq and lying about his service, seizing on this moment:”

She then played a clip of Walz saying that “we can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at.”

After playing video of Vance criticizing Walz, Wang added, “Walz served in the Army National Guard for 24 years and has never claimed to have seen active combat, despite those comments that he carried a gun in war. He retired honorably in 2005 to run for Congress as the crisis in Iraq was growing. The Harris campaign saying in a statement, ‘[T]he Governor carried, fired, and trained others to use weapons of war innumerable times. Gov. Walz would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country — in fact, he thanks Sen. Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It’s the American way.'”

