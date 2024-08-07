Axelrod: Walz Didn’t Give Fully ‘Honest Rendering’ of Crime, We Have Issues With Quality of Life Crimes

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser David Axelrod stated that 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) didn’t give a completely “honest rendering” on crime during his first speech as 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate because while crime is down overall, “there are certain kinds of crimes that are not that go right to the quality of life in some of these urban communities.”

After viewing video of Walz saying that violent crime rose during the Trump administration and quipping that that doesn’t count Trump’s crimes, Axelrod said, “There’s danger a little bit in that. Obviously, the way he landed the punchline was very, very effective, just reminding people who Trump is. The truth is, crime is down and it’s down across the country. But there are certain kinds of crimes that are not that go right to the quality of life in some of these urban communities. And so, an honest rendering of this is to talk about that too, because — and I suspect that they will. Even though crime is down, there are certain property crimes and other kinds of crimes that are really vexing and people are concerned about it. There’s no reason to run away from that. The point — the difference between that they should point out between Trump and their approach is he views these problems as weapons to mobilize his base. He does not view these problems as something to be solved. And I think they have to engage on some of those things.”

