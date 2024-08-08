Dem Sen. Padilla: Harris Has Done Tons of Interviews over the Years, ‘Cut Her a Little Bit of Slack’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) reacted to criticism from the Trump-Vance campaign of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris for her avoiding taking questions by stating that Harris has “done interview after interview over the years,” “You’ve got to cut her a little bit of slack” for the past couple weeks, and “we’ll get to the media interviews soon enough.”

Padilla said, “They can’t run on their record, they can’t run on a vision for the future, they can’t run on hope, optimism for the American people. So, this is what they’re left with. Vice President Harris has not just done interview after interview over the years, she’s been doing the job of Vice President for more than three-and-a-half years, a tremendous chapter in her career after having been a district attorney in San Francisco, after having been attorney general for the state of California, after having served in the United States Senate, longer than Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) has even been in office. So, let’s be clear as to where the experience and the maturity [lie]. And she’ll continue to do more interviews. You’ve got to cut her a little bit of slack for the last three-and-a-half weeks, an unprecedented way to become the nominee for the Democratic Party. She’s assembled the delegates to become the presumptive nominee. She has quickly vetted and selected a tremendous running mate in Gov. Walz (D-MN), we’re preparing for the Democratic Convention in Chicago, and she’s stumping, she’s doing the day job and stumping in all the critical battleground states. So, we’ll get to the media interviews soon enough.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett