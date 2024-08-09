Madeleine Dean: Trump Is a ‘Large Orange Puppet’ of the Right

Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump’s team is using him as a “large, orange puppet” on the abortion issue.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Trump’s hope that abortion won’t be a big issue in this election couldn’t be more of a fantasy as voters continue to learn even more about the devastating reality, again, that he made possible for every American woman and family. A new report by House Democrats found that Donald Trump has created a maternal health crisis with Dobbs as doctors flee states with abortion bans, with women unable to get the health care they need, including patients now in America, in 2024, dying of sepsis.”

Dean said, “That tells you everything you need to know about Donald Trump. It’s a small issue for him because he doesn’t care about the truth, the facts, or anybody else. It is not a small issue, I’ll tell you, to my constituents. It’s not a small issue to me, and my three daughters-in-law and my three granddaughters. This is an extraordinarily important issue. But Donald Trump in his rambling incoherence yesterday, I don’t think he knew what they asked him about Mifepristone. I don’t think he understood it whatsoever.”

She added, “His team behind him, who is using him as this large, orange puppet, knows exactly what they’re trying to do. Donald Trump doesn’t have a clue.”

