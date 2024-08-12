Van Jones: Harris Is Getting More Attention, Doesn’t Need to Talk to Press Right Now

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Senior Political Commentator Van Jones argued that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is getting the most attention right now and doesn’t need to talk to reporters right now because “if it ain’t broke, why fix it? She’s got a convention coming up. She’s going to go up another point or two. And then she can talk to a reporter.”

Jones began by saying that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is “not getting as much attention as Kamala Harris.”

He added that Harris is “doing exactly what she needs to do.” And is “going to talk to a reporter” in the future and he would talk to one if he was her.

After citing Harris’ interview with CNN right after the June presidential debate, he added, “I’m not worried about her talking to a reporter. But right now, if it ain’t broke, why fix it? She’s got a convention coming up. She’s going to go up another point or two. And then she can talk to a reporter. But you are watching a masterclass in politics happening from the most underestimated politician in America. Meanwhile, this juggernaut is falling apart.”

