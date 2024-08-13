Dem Gov. Murphy: Harris Avoiding Interviews Isn’t Becoming a Problem, ‘She’s Brought Joy’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris avoiding interviews so far hasn’t been a problem because “she’s brought joy back into the whole arena of politics. There will be plenty of time to do interviews.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “Elon Musk wrapped this conversation with Donald Trump, saying this, in part, that he thinks the country is at a fork in the road of destiny of civilization and I think we need to take the right path, and I think you’re the right path, he told Donald Trump. Not a hard-hitting interview, but, as Trump made the point to say, he is doing interviews, Kamala Harris has not yet. Do you think that is becoming a problem for everyone — for you all supporting Kamala Harris and that it’s not just a scheduling issue?”

Murphy responded, “You won’t be surprised to hear I had no time for the Musk-Trump interview, so I can’t comment on any content. But no, not at all. I think she’s had an extraordinary several weeks. Tim Walz is an inspired pick. She’s on a roll. She is — as he has said, she’s brought joy back into the whole arena of politics. There will be plenty of time to do interviews. And, God knows, one thing about last night, without having heard it, that was no interview. So, when she does interviews, she’ll deal with real journalists like yourself.”

