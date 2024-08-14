‘What You Hiding For?’: Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Kamala Harris for Dodging Questions

Sports media personality Stephen A. Smith said Tuesday on his podcast “The Stephen A. Smith Show” that Vice President Kamala Harris should answer questions from the media.

Smith said, “We’ve had one week, two weeks, three weeks and one day since Joe Biden stepped aside. The only damn place we’ve seen Kamala Harris is at pep rallies. What’s up? Somebody gotta say something and it can’t just be the conservatives. Right is right.”

He continued, “I’m talking to my sister here. Come on now. You’re running for the presidency of The United States of America. You got my vote. You’re running for the presidency of the United States of America. What you hiding for? And I mean hiding in plain sight. Somebody gotta say it. Somebody gotta say it.”

Smith added, “Now, you can’t be running for the presidency of the United States. Not one single press conference. Not one single one-on-one sit-down interview where somebody gets to question you about the questions that we ask. That’s not fair. That’s not fair. If you’re a conservative and you’re out there lambasting her for it, ridiculing her for it, trying to torment her for it or whatever, it is perfectly within your right to do so. All of you anti-conservative out there shut the hell up! That’s a valid point.”

He concluded, “It ain’t valid to bring up her Blackness, or Indian heritage, and to try to point the finger at that nature. That’s nonsense. But to ask her about her her record because she is attached to the Biden record is definitely apropos, especially when you were bragging about the record.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN