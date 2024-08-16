Bernie Sanders: Harris Is Laying Out a ‘Strong Progressive Agenda’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Vice President Kamala Harris laid out a “strong progressive agenda” during her economic speech earlier today.

When asked for his reaction to the speech, Sanders said, “I think given the fact she has been a candidate for only three weeks I think she’s doing really really well in a whole lot of ways. I think what she laid out today was a strong progressive agenda. Obviously in the weeks and months to come, I think she will add more specificity to some proposals and she’s going to add to it. I have always believed that good policy is good politics. What she is talking about today is raining and the outrageously high cost of prescription drugs that’s enormously popular and the right thing to do.”

He added, “She’s talking about building 3 million units of affordable housing at a time when we have a housing crisis in Burlington, Los Angeles and everyplace in between. We have to lower the cost of housing in America. She’s talking about ending medical debt so that a quarter of the people in this country who have cancer do not have to deplete their savings or go bankrupt. She’s talking about controlling the cost of groceries when we know there’s been massive concentration of ownership in that industry. They spike prices up and going after them is exactly the right thing to do and very good politics.”

