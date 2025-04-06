Elon Musk: ‘Mass Immigration Is Insane’

Mass migration destroys countries, says Elon Musk, who is also a determined supporter of the huge H-1B program for mixed-skill migrants.

“Mass immigration is insane and will lead to the destruction of any country that allows unfettered mass immigration,” Musk said in a video interview that he tweeted on April 5. “The country will simply cease to exist.”

He explained:

At the end of the day, it is a numbers game, a numbers situation. If there are a billion people in the world, and let’s say you’re a country of, you know, 50 million, 60 million … even for a country like the United States, which is 350 million, given that there are 8 billion people in the world, it only takes a few percent of the rest of the world to move to the country, to where it is no longer that country. It’s not geography — the country is its people. This is a fundamental concept that should be really obvious … If you teleported a bunch of people from some other part of the world to Italy, where the Italian people are no longer because they’ve been teleported to America, then the geographic region would no longer be Italy. It would be that other country. A country is its people, not its geography.

Musks’ opposition to mass migration is not a pitch for the normal ethno-nationalism, such as is seen among Indian Hindus or the various people of Europe.

Instead, it is an argument in defense of the United States’ free-wheeling, open-minded, risk-tolerant culture, which helped Americans create and share huge economic and technological advances.

Elsewhere, Musk is also defending the H-1B cheap-labor program, which he uses to support the enormous valuation of his Tesla company and to help him get into the Indian marketplace for autos. The H-1B and affiliated visa worker programs invite mass migration into white-collar jobs and deeply damage the nation’s critical white-collar culture and productivity — but they are also smaller than President Joe Biden’s welcome for at least 9 million diverse southern migrants.

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B,” the South African-born Musk wrote on X in December. “Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Musk’s two-track policy is useful because it spotlights the case against mass migration and also exposes the self-serving nature of the demand for H-1B migrants.

His approach is moderate when compared to the many ruthless advocates for migration — such as Alejandro Mayorkas, the Never Trump movement, or the new Catholic Cardinal in Washington, DC — who dismiss the public’s concern about the civic and economic damage caused by mass migration. Many progressives praise migration because they want to change U.S. and European societies.

Musk’s two-track policy also makes it easier for American citizens to force a political compromise as Trump seeks to grow the economy and raise wages that are suppressed by migration.

So far, Trump has publicly sided with Musk in the furious debate over the counterproductive H-1B visa program for employers.