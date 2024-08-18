Mark Kelly Says He Is ‘Comfortable’ with U.S. Weapons Used on Russian Soil

On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said he was “comfortable” at this point with Ukrainian forces using U.S. weapons on Russian soil.

According to the Arizona Democrat, Ukraine’s move to attack Russia on its turf could “change the tide” of the conflict.

“Let me ask you about Ukraine. I know you are very focused on that war,” host Margaret Brennan said. “Their forces launched this bold incursion into Western Russia, into this Kursk area. Are you comfortable with U.S. weapons being used on Russian soil?”

“Well, Margaret, yes, I am at this point,” Kelly replied. “The Ukrainians were illegally attacked by Vladimir Putin. He — I mean, he is intentionally killing women, children, old people. It was an illegal invasion. This incursion, I will just — let’s characterize it that way for now. I don’t think the Ukrainians want to intentionally hold Russian territory for a long period of time. But this really set Putin back on his heels. He has always tried to characterize himself as somebody that is going to protect Russia. I think his citizens are seeing the results of what he has done in Ukraine, that now they are somewhat at risk.”

“A hundred and thirty thousand Russians have had to leave, leave their homes,” he added. “And, at this point in this conflict, I think the Ukrainians did something unpredictable that could really change the tide of how this conflict is going to play out.”

