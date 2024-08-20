Dem Alderman Lopez: Democrats Are in a ‘Beauty Pageant of Hypocrisy’

Democratic Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that the Democratic National Convention was a “beauty pageant of hypocrisy.”

Host Laura Ingraham said, “Are Democrats winning any new voters at this convention?”

Lopez said, “I highly doubt it. I think this is all playing to their own base, not trying to recruit new people. Clearly the Democratic Party, my party is not interested in talking about what matters. How are you going to keep people safe? How are you going to secure the border and deal with the 8 million undocumented individuals that they let in under Kamala Harris?”

He continued, “Right now we are like in this beauty pageant of hypocrisy going on.”

Lopez added, “We say one thing and doing the exact opposite. You have the most American of American cities where we are telling people to come here, feel welcome and enjoy our beautiful city and 100 percent it’s a beautiful city but, yet, we had to board up every single store in the surrounding area to keep it safe from looters and rioters that Mayor Brandon Johnson has welcomed here.”

