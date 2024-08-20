Harris Campaign: Doing Scripted Events, Avoiding Interviews About ‘Interviewing with’ Voters

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Harris-Walz Campaign Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris avoiding interviews and largely sticking to scripted appearances “has to do with making sure that you’re interviewing with the people who are going to decide who gets the job, and that is the American voters.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar asked, “I’m sure you’ve seen this Axios reporting where it’s stressing that Harris has a history of being somewhat risk-[averse] and pointing out a pattern of choreographed appearances, no interviews, few gaggles with reporters. What do you think about that? And do you think, at a certain point, that she needs…to kind of throw some of that out the window?”

Fulks responded, “Look, I don’t think that this has anything to do with being risk-averse. I think this has to do with making sure that you’re interviewing with the people who are going to decide who gets the job, and that is the American voters. And Vice President Harris has been out from the moment she became the top of the ticket, talking to American voters, tens of thousands of voters showing up for rallies, smaller events, laying out her vision, we have 77 days, and this is a job interview with the American people for 77 days. And that’s where the Vice President’s focus is.”

