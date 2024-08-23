Matthews Says Kamala Has to Avoid the Left-Wing — ‘A Woman of Color Who’s Also in the Hard Left Is Not Going to Sell’

Friday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former network host Chris Matthews had words of advice for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee for president, and her campaign.

He urged Harris and her team to avoid the “left-wing corner,” saying Harris would be a hard sell as a black woman from the hard left.

“[S]he’s got to avoid the left-wing corner,” he said. “They cannot put her in that left-wing because a woman of color who’s also in the hard left is not going to sell. She’s got to be a regular Democrat, a woman of color. She chose to go to Howard University. She should point that out a lot. ‘I went to Howard University. I went to a historically black college because I wanted to be there. I want to be seen that way.'”

“But she also has to stay politically centrist,” Matthews continued. “It’s not that tricky. I think she got it last night. Well, and again, it’s something Barack Obama did extraordinarily well in 2008. Republicans were saying, ‘Oh, he’s the third. He’s the second. He’s the third-most liberal senator in the Senate.’ When Barack Obama went out there, you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know that guy. I can relate to that.'”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor