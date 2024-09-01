MA Gov. Healey: Trump’s IVF Proposal ‘Patently False,’ ‘Offensive’

Governor Maura Healey (D-MA) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that former President Donald Trump’s proposal to have the government or insurance companies cover in vitro fertilization (IVF) was not believable because he “will say anything and everything depending on where the wind is blowing.”

Healey said, “You can’t take this seriously. I mean, this isn’t just a Republican — and by the way, I work well with Republicans — this is Donald Trump, who will say anything and everything depending on where the wind is blowing. He caught some heat the other day, you know, and so he comes out with a statement that, all of a sudden, he’s a believer in IVF. It’s just patently false, it’s offensive.”

She added, “I think what’s important is that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are out there day after day on offense. They’re in red counties, red states, they are all over. And they’re not just talking to Democrats, they’re talking to Republicans, to independents, and to so many Americans who are just tuning in this Labor Day and haven’t made up their mind about who they’re going to vote for and on issue after issue, protecting the middle class a well-functioning economy, standing up for reproductive freedom. These are all things that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz believe in and will fight for, and things that Donald Trump and JD Vance don’t know the first thing about and cannot deliver on.”

