Trump Nephew: Kamala Harris ‘Buckle Your Seat Belts’ — It’s Going Get More Nasty

Donald Trump’s nephew Fred Trump III said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris should buckle her seat belt because “it’s going get more nasty.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “What do you think is happening in the country right now?”

Trump said, “I think there is a fraying. Look, he had his lock step on his MAGA base. I’ve been saying lately, I’ve never watched ‘The Apprentice,’ the ‘you’re fired’ but he’s looking tired. He’s tired.”

He continued, “He has his real solid base who’s amped up. He has to keep ahead of those people to make it. He can’t dance around and play nice. So that’s why I cautioned the Harris campaign, buckle your seat belts because it’s going get more nasty than you can even imagine. The enthusiasm at the convention was great. I have all the respect in the world for Joe Biden. I don’t think it would have been the same show.”

Wallace said, “What do you think he’s capable of? What do you think she should will weary of?”

Trump said, “Well, besides personal insults, which she brushed back eloquently and smartly last week, he will do anything to stay in power and as I call them the merry band of miscreants surrounding him will do whatever because if they don’t have him I don’t know what they got.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN