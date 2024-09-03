Dem Sen. Kelly: Harris Only Had ‘Half a Second to Think’ When She Supported Decriminalizing Crossing Border

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said that when 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris supported decriminalizing crossing the border illegally when she was running for president the last time, she only had “like a half a second to think about it.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “[O]ne of the issues that I’m wondering about is, like, in 2019, she endorsed, she raised her hand during a debate when the Democratic candidates for president were asked, do you support decriminalizing illegal border crossings? She did raise her hand. I understand her position now is more to the center or more, even, conservative. Does she need to explain it?”

Kelly responded, “Well, I think she has explained it. You’re talking about a primary in 2019? Where somebody asked, throw your hand up?”

After Tapper answered that he was referring to 2019 and a moment where people were asked to raise their hands, Kelly continued, “And you’ve got like a half a second to think about it. Today, what really matters is who is standing with the Border Patrol agents, and that’s Kamala Harris. Who has killed probably the most — the best opportunity we had to do bipartisan legislation — this is the way this should be done, and the person who killed it was Donald Trump.”

