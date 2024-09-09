Afghanistan Gold Star Dad: Democrats Have Politicized Afghanistan, Biden-Harris Admin. ‘Lied’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Steve Nikoui — the father of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, who was killed during the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing — reacted to the release of the House GOP report on the Afghanistan withdrawal and stated that “the administration lied. If it wasn’t Kamala Harris, it was Jen Psaki, if it wasn’t her, it was [Karine] Jean-Pierre,” and the only people who have played politics with the issue are Democrats.

Nikoui said, “The report was very thorough and comprised of a lot of different elements that the American people need to know. … And the thing is is that the administration lied. If it wasn’t Kamala Harris, it was Jen Psaki, if it wasn’t her, it was [Karine] Jean-Pierre, the one that’s representing the White House, and their lies and their manipulations are finally coming out and being shown as what they are.”

He added, “The only ones that are doing any parading — political parading is the Democrat[ic] Party, and they’ve been lying from the beginning. … The Afghanistan withdrawal, it’s all out there now. It’s in the report. So, I don’t know how they can try to spin this in any way. There’s not really any leverage for them to do that now.”

