Chris Wallace: Trump’s Debate Performance ‘Was Just as Devastating’ as Biden’s

During his network’s coverage of Tuesday’s presidential debate, CNN anchor Chris Wallace said that former President Donald Trump’s performance was “just as devastating” as the June debate was for President Joe Biden.

Addressing his co-host Jake Tapper, Wallace said, “Jake, I didn’t think I was ever going to witness a debate as devastating as the one that you and Dana moderated back in June, where Joe Biden basically tanked his reelection campaign. I think tonight was just as devastating. I think that Kamala Harris pitched a shutout on almost every subject I can think of.”

He continued, “She shut Trump down on abortion, she shut Trump down on January 6th and democracy, she shut him down on national security and turned to the former president and said, ‘The military leaders who served with you think that you’re a disgrace,’ and then, as Dana mentioned, very powerfully at the end made the point that she is the candidate of change and we need to turn the page from a decade of division and polarization. On substance, I think she she pitched a shutout, and I think she did on style as well.”

Wallace added, “Donald Trump looked old tonight. And you know some somebody said on my show on Saturday, she wins just by showing up. I didn’t know that was going to be true. I think it was she was the candidate of change from the moment the two of them were on the stage.”

