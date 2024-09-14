CNN’s Stelter: Harris Is the ‘Change’ and ‘Images Are More Important’ than What ‘She’s Saying Right Now’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter declared that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “is the hope and change and youthful energy in this race.” And said that “the images are more important than anything she’s saying right now. When she keeps filling these rallies, that’s probably more important than what she says out loud at the rallies.”

While discussing Harris saying that she isn’t Joe Biden during a local media interview that she did earlier that day, host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Brian, what do you — what’s your sense of watching it, as someone who’s an observer?”

Stelter said, “I’m surprised she’s saying it out loud. She’s so obviously, visually, not Joe Biden, right? She is the hope and change and youthful energy in this race. And to me, the images are more important than anything she’s saying right now. When she keeps filling these rallies, that’s probably more important than what she says out loud at the rallies.”

