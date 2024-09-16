Lemon: Trump Should Stop Threatening Democracy if He Wants Dems to Stop Calling Him a ‘Threat to Democracy’

Former CNN host Don Lemon said Monday on “OutFront” that former President Donald Trump “should stop threatening democracy” if he did not want Democrats to say he is a threat to democracy.

On the second assassination attempt, Lemon said, “For Donald Trump and his folks to say, and JD Vance to say that it’s Democrats who are causing this, that’s an issue.”

He continued, “He’s called everyone who works in this building the enemy of the people. We had pipe bomb sent because he kept calling us the enemy of the people and that CNN was fake news. Crooked Joe, Crooked, Hillary, Crooked, Kamala, Comrade Kamala, Deranged Jack Smith, Birdbrain Nikki Haley, bloodbath if he’s not elected, there won’t be another election if he’s not elected, bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists, poisoning the blood of our country, destroying the blood of our country, which is something that was Hitleresque. Communists, marxists, fascists, left-leaning that live like vermin, sons of bitches to NBA players, shithole countries, Haiti was one and now he’s blaming Haitian immigrants were things, blood coming out of her wherever as he talked about Megan Kelly.”

Lemon added, “So if Donald Trump wants people, wants Kamala Harris and others to stop saying that he is a threat to democracy than he should stop threatening democracy. Perhaps he shouldn’t be overturning, trying to overturn elections, overthrow the government, and inciting insurrections if he doesn’t want people to be honest about what he is, who he is and what he’s doing.”

