CBS News’ Diaz: ‘People Are Really Excited About Trump’

CBS News reporter Adriana Diaz said on Tuesday on “CBS Mornings” that while she was traveling through Nevada, she interviewed people at restaurants who were “really excited” to vote for former President Donald Trump.

Co-host Tony Dokoupil said, “This morning in our series ‘Three Meals,’ we are going to the battleground state of Nevada. Every week until the election, we are hitting the road with different states in mind to break bread with the voters there and ask them what matters most.”

Diaz said, “Spanish settlers called this Nevada, meaning snowy, but down on the ground, the state is sizzling hot, just like what’s cooking at this smoker. It’s the outdoor kitchen hands of the award-winning Brothers Barbecue in Reno, where the alluring smell of pulled pork pulls people in like these friends.”

She asked a customer, “What is most important to you?”

A woman said, “I’m extremely concerned about the border.”

Diaz said, “Las Vegas in Clark County, home to casinos, Elvis impersonators and a vibrant Latino community representing more than 20% of the state’s electorate. ”

A food truck owner said, “Tacos used to be a dollar, $1.50, after the pandemic they don’t go under $3.50 to $4.”

Diaz said, “We had so much fun, but what was incredible is in every single restaurant, the people willing to talk to us, we could only find one Harris supporter in every restaurant. We left no stone unturned. I approached every single person except for this one, who guy I think had too many drinks at the bar. But people are really excited about Trump.”

