Dem Rep. Moskowitz: Feds Have ‘Failure’ of Transparency with Public on Trump Assassination Attempts

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) called for federal agencies to be more transparent with the public on the assassination attempts against 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and called for a change in the usual protocols to achieve needed transparency.

Moskowitz stated that he doesn’t have a problem with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducting its own investigation of the second attempt, adding, “Right now, I think the federal government’s — one of the largest failures in this moment, and it’s a failure from the Butler moment as well, is, the American people want information, and they haven’t, still, gotten information from Butler. We’re still not — we still don’t know the motive of the first shooter. And so, if you look, people on the left think the first assassination attempt was staged. People on the right think it was the deep state. And that’s because they’re filling the void with misinformation and disinformation, because these agencies are not sharing information. I get it that it’s protocol as usual, let’s complete the investigation, and then we’ll share with the American people, but we have to think outside of the box, these are extraordinary circumstances. We need these agencies, weekly, to be sharing information with the American public. Otherwise, more of this is going to go on.”

