Manchin: Harris Isn’t Clear on Paying for Her Plans, ‘Don’t Know’ if Walz Is Too Far Left

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) said that he’s unclear on the finances behind the economic plans of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and while he worked well with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) when he was in Congress, he’s unsure if Walz has “moved too far left.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “What would it take, Senator, for you to endorse and vote for Kamala Harris?”

Manchin answered, “I want to see if people recognize the debt that we’re carrying right now, how do you get your financial house in order, recognize there’s 35.4 trillion, unprecedented debt [more than] we’ve ever carried before. What we’re doing — no matter what you’re saying you want to do and all of these programs, you want to give so much for this and so much for that, new homes and businesses, What’s the bill? What’s it going to cost? Let’s be realistic. People want — people don’t live in this la la land. They have to worry about their finances every day.”

Earlier in the segment, Manchin stated, “No one’s talked about the finances of this country.” He also stated that he wants to know who Harris will put around her.

Manchin added, “Kamala is saying all the right things. Tim Walz is a person that I worked with for eight years when he was in Congress, very good person to work with. That helped a lot. But then they said he’s moved too far left. I don’t know. I haven’t had — I’ve had a couple of conversations with Tim, and we’ll see where it goes, but I’m partial to governors anyway.”

