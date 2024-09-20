Harris-Walz Adviser: She’s Done Few Interviews Because She’s ‘Very Busy’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Harris-Walz Campaign Senior Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to a question on why 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t done more interviews by stating that she has done some, but “she’s a very busy person.” And is talking about her policies in other formats.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “[S]he’s not sitting down for regular interviews or fielding questions from the press, certainly not to the degree that her counterpart, Donald Trump, is. Why is she not doing more interviews to talk about her policies and answer some of the questions that voters have about her policies and on her change on her views on some of them?”

Bottoms responded, “Well Jake, she’s done interviews, and I know that we would love — or you would love to see her sit down every single day with CNN and do interviews, but it’s — she’s a very busy person. She’s the Vice President as well as a candidate, and we heard her today talk about her views on these policies. It may not be in the format that the media would like. It may not be that she’s sitting down, doing a one-on-one interview, but we heard her today in Georgia talk about her stance on reproductive freedom and how, if she’s elected as president of the United States, how she would use the power of the pen to make sure that these freedoms are protected. And this is a really big conversation across the country, and especially here in Georgia, where we have this six-week abortion ban, and we’ve seen two stories this week of women who died, mothers who died because of this six-week abortion ban.”

