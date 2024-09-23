Brinkley: ‘Doomsday Scenario if Trump Gets In — People Better Wake Up’

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley claimed on Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that voters “better wake up” to the “doomsday scenario” that would unfold if former President Donald Trump were elected.

Host Joe Scarborough said, “What’s at stake with about 45 days left? What’s at stake?”

Brinkley said, “American democracy, nothing less. Donald Trump is usurper of democracy. He’s a wrecking ball. You’ve been talking today rightfully reminding people of January 6 but the hellscape he has developed of dividing our country, we have a chance to unite. Kamala Harris is doing an incredible job, momentum is her way. I think it’s just getting some more young people engaged. North Carolina is the state. I know everybody is waiting on Pennsylvania but North Carolina is really interesting that Harris has a chance of winning there.”

He continued, “If you are talking about the danger, the inherent danger of Donald Trump, he’s radioactive. He wants to come in and gut government because it’s rhetoric that sounds good. You start trying to get rid of civil service, collapse the federal government, you are going to find a country in disarray.”

Brinkley added, “With the new prerogative the courts gave that presidents are above the law we are walking into a doomsday scenario if Trump gets in. People better wake up, take the smelling salt and pay attention right now these next days are going to be fast.”

