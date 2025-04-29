Marlow: Why I Give the Trump Admin an A+

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow graded the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Marlow said that the A+ grade is deserved due to “the nature of basically ending border crossing and the re-shoring of so many American companies, beginning the process of resetting global trade and bringing manufacturing back, though there [are] lots of little bones to pick along the way.”

