Michael Cohen: If Trump Wins I’ll Change My Name, ‘Leave the Country’ 

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that if former President Donald Trump wins the election, he will leave the country under a different name.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “What do you think happens to you if he wins?”

Cohen said, “I’m out of here. I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name. I don’t know how it is going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my children. I certainly don’t want them moving to where I’m looking to go.”

He added, “I don’t think you or the president of the MSNBC, General Milley, Liz Cheney are safe. How many people has he turned around and said that these are people that I intend to go after if I have the ability to? And the worst is the Supreme Court’s recent decision that gave him immunity, presidential immunity. Now he thinks it is not only can I do whatever I want, but I can’t even be prosecuted to get out of jail free card.”

Wallace asked, “So you’re out of here? Would you leave the country?”

Cohen said, “I have no choice.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN