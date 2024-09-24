Van Jones: There’s ‘Real Economic Competition’ ‘Between Immigrant Labor and Black Labor’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones stated that “there is real economic competition, especially in the service sector and other places, between immigrant labor and black labor.” And the black community deserves credit for being pro-immigration given this dynamic.

Jones said, “I think the black community should be applauded for being a staunch ally of the Latin community, in particular, and being as pro-immigration as we have been, given the fact that there is real economic competition, especially in the service sector and other places, between immigrant labor and black labor. And I think the black community should be applauded. Listen, Kamala Harris still has a lot of room to grow, even with the black vote. She really does, because, remember, she’s only been running for president for a few weeks here, and she’s been able to consolidate this party and she’s been able to move forward. … The more people hear from Kamala Harris, the more they like her. I would love to see her do a barbershop tour and just listen to African American and men and respond in real-time to the concerns that are raised. She has good answers.”

