CNN’s Tapper: Harris Took a Different Border Stance When She Thought It Was Politically Beneficial to Do So

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has shifted her position on the border from the last time she ran for president and was “trying to compete in Democratic primaries where the base wanted her to be more liberal, more progressive on these issues” and Harris “joined in” with candidates who were moving to the left on the issue.

Tapper said, “When she was running for president in 2019, she embraced a lot — there was — and the context was, a lot of the candidates, a lot of the Democrats were running to the left — not the ultimate winner, President Biden … — but she joined in, and she raised her hand when asked if she supported decriminalizing crossing the border illegally. … I understand that the message today is tougher on the border than the position she embraced in 2019 when she was running for president and trying to compete in Democratic primaries where the base wanted her to be more liberal, more progressive on these issues. Has she addressed that question of why did she view the issue that way in 2019 and why has she evolved and [has] a different position today?”

