Clyburn: Harris Went to Try to Deal with Root Causes ‘Rather than Hang Out at the Border’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said that he has “no idea” how to explain why 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t visited the border in three years, but “she went to the countries of origin to try and find out exactly how we could tackle this problem from the very origin of it rather than hang out at the border.” And “I don’t know that visiting the border is all you need to do to tackle this problem.”

Co-host Danny Freeman asked, “This is Harris’ first visit to the border as a presidential candidate. Her last visit was back in 2021, when she was given the mission of tackling root causes of migration. Congressman, why hasn’t she visited in three years?”

Clyburn responded, “I have no idea how to answer that question. I do know that, when she was first given this job, she went to the countries of origin to try and find out exactly how we could tackle this problem from the very origin of it rather than hang out at the border. Now, while she was attorney general of California, a border state, she dealt with this issue. … So, she’s been to the border many, many times. So, I don’t know that visiting the border is all you need to do to tackle this problem. You had James Lankford and Sen. Murphy from — a Republican from Oklahoma [and] Sen. Murphy, the Democrat from up in Connecticut working together. They produced a bipartisan bill, which she endorsed, as did President Joe Biden.”

