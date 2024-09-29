Hogan: People Are Fed Up with ‘Trump’s Divisive Rhetoric’

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he is running for the U.S. Senate because people are fed up with former President Donald Trump’s “divisive rhetoric.”

Host Robert Costa said, “Former President Donald Trump, who in recent days on the campaign trail has attacked vice president harris and he’s said she has mental issues. he has said thing after thing, questioning her intelligence, her ability. Do you believe former President Donald Trump is fit for office or not?”

Hogan said, “I think all of that is outrageous and unacceptable and I’ve’ already called him out when he had the one interview he was questioning her racial identity and now he’s questioning her mental competence. I think that’s insulting not only to the vice president, but to people that actually do have mental disabilities. You know, I’ve said for years that Trump’s divisive rhetoric is something that we could do without. I think he’s his own worst enemy. I think, you know, I’m very concerned about the toxic and divisive politics that seems to continue really back and forth. It’s what people are so fed up with. It’s why they want to change Washington and it’s why I’m running.”

He added, “I think we need to get the country back on track. I’m standing up. I’ll stand up to the current president, the former president, or the next president when I think they’re wrong. I’ll work with them when I think they’re right. I’ll stand up to the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. It’s what I’ve done my entire career.”

