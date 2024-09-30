ABC’s Hostin: Trump Is Proposing a Nazi-Like ‘Kristallnacht’ in the United States

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on “The View” that former President Donald Trump is proposing a massive police raid like the incident known as Kristallnacht when Nazis in Germany attacked and killed Jewish people.

Hostin said, “One thing about his floating, he said if you had one really violent day, he floats a plan to end crime in which he says that the police should be allowed one really violent day in which they could be extraordinarily rough with anyone they suspect of a crime. Now, as the mother of a black 6-[foot], 2-[inch] son, we know he’s going to send those police officers into black and brown communities and migrant communities. We also know that he believes that police officers should have immunity, and so for me, that means we are at risk of what happened in Nazi Germany, and they call that the, I can’t pronounce that, but they call it the night of broken glass.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Kristallnacht.”

Hostin said, “Kristallnacht, in which there was a wave of anti-Semitic violence in Nazi, Germany to attack the Jews. If a person is watching these violent movies and he’s talking about Hannibal Lecter and he’s talking about the night of broken glass, he’s in a dark place and he has a very dark vision of America. I really, really hope that people are paying attention to what he is saying because he is saying the quiet parts out loud.”

