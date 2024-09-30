Commerce Sec’y: ‘Haven’t Been Particularly Involved’ on Port Strike that ‘Could Be Incredibly Disruptive to Commerce’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo — who was appearing in her personal capacity as a surrogate for the Harris campaign — stated that she has “not been very focused on” where a potential port strike could have the biggest impact and hasn’t “been particularly involved” in the strike issue that she acknowledged “could be incredibly disruptive to commerce.”

Co-host Becky Quick asked, “I realize you’re here as a surrogate for the vice president’s campaign, but there’s so much news of the day that I feel we have to ask you about. I wanted to start with this potential strike at the ports that’s expected to take place tonight at midnight. Obviously, this is the first time since the 1970s that you would see strikes all up and down, not only the east coast, but the Gulf ports. What would this mean for commerce in this country, what would this mean for businesses if we go into this strike, and what do you know about it?”

Raimondo responded, “So, as you said, I’m here in my personal capacity. I would say, look, it’s not a secret that this would be — depending on how long it lasts — could be incredibly disruptive to commerce. As you well know, … so much commerce moves through the ports, and, if it goes a few days, I think, I’m sure, companies probably have their plans set. But especially, we’re in peak season getting ready for the Christmas season. If a strike were to drag on, I think it could be really, very, very disruptive to commerce. So, I do hope that the parties stay at the table and resolve it as quickly as possible, hopefully averting a strike, but certainly, keeping the length of the strike as short as possible. The knock-on effects through the supply chain become quite extensive.”

Quick then asked, “Where are the issues most prominent, where have you been kind of focused and hearing on what would happen if the strike goes, let’s say, longer than a week?”

Raimondo answered, “I have not been very focused on that. I would refer you to the White House or the transportation secretary.”

Quick then asked, “I know the administration and the president himself have said that he is not going to push the two sides together, he’s urged them to talk. And I just wonder, have you heard from business leaders — you probably are the person in the administration who has business leaders’ ear more than just about anybody else — in terms of what this might mean for them?”

Raimondo responded, “I want to stay in the bounds of the Hatch Act here. So, if you wanted to have me back as Commerce Secretary later in the week, maybe we could talk about that. But, as I said, I haven’t been particularly involved.”

