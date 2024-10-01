FNC’s Hume: ‘The Moderators Were Obnoxious’

Following the conclusion of Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate, Fox News senior network political contributor Brit Hume first took aim at the debate moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan for what he described as teaming up against Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), the GOP vice-presidential nominee.

Hume also praised Vance, who he said outperformed his opponent, Democratic vice-presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

“Well, the moderators were obnoxious,” he said. “And made it feel like three-on-one on Vance. Vance was just fine. He seems to — his skills as a debater and speaker have been honed to some extent just by the several months on the campaign trail. And for one so young, he seemed in terms of his knowledge of policy to run rings around poor Governor Walz, who I don’t think that a great night as you say, Bret. He got better as the night went on. But if you are reading the debate on points it wasn’t close. Vance had a good night.”

