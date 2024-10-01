Gov. Shapiro: ‘Many’ Challenges We Have Are Due to Trump’s Policies

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) acknowledged “there are serious challenges in the world” like the tensions in the Middle East and the port strike, but “many of these challenges are as a result of Donald Trump’s policies and things he set in motion and we need serious people right now to address that.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked, [relevant exchange begins around 1:00] “[T]his message coming today about, now you have a port strike going on, you’ve got this turbulence in the Middle East again, that seems to be a constant, and that it’s just a messy environment for a debate where the Democratic candidate will be targeted, you are part of the problem, and you know how that goes. So, how do you respond to that?”

Shapiro answered, “I would say there are serious challenges in the world, from overseas…to the port, which you just mentioned, and these are serious times. And I think it calls for serious people to conduct serious work every single day. I know you won’t find this to be a shock, I don’t think Donald Trump is a serious person. I don’t think that he has serious ideas to deal with these serious challenges that we face. And so, I think you’ll probably see tonight, in this vice presidential debate, a clear contrast between the vision of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and I would hope that it would also be a reminder to people of the chaos that Donald Trump brought when he had the keys to the White House four years ago. I don’t think we want to go back to that. Just the fact that there are challenges in the world doesn’t mean that Donald Trump has the solutions. I think many of these challenges are as a result of Donald Trump’s policies and things he set in motion and we need serious people right now to address that.”

