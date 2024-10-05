Harris-Walz Co-Chair: I Didn’t Care if Harris ‘Does an Interview at All’, She’s ‘Doing the Best that She Can’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) stated that she “was one of those that said, I don’t care if” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “does an interview at all.” And Harris is “doing the best that she can with the minimal amount of time that she’s got left to get this done.”

Host Andrea Mitchell said, “Congresswoman, as a Co-Chair of the campaign, there’s criticism from some that Vice President Harris is not doing enough interviews, that she’s out there campaigning, but she’s not taking part in interviews. I know she was willing to do another debate, Donald Trump refused, so far. Time is running out. But she seems to falter in interviews. She did one with Stephanie Ruhle. She did one, of course, with Dana Bash. She did one with local Pittsburgh KDKA. That’s three interviews in this entire campaign.”

Crockett responded, “Yeah, honestly, I was one of those that said, I don’t care if she does an interview at all. And I’m going to be honest with you, listen, she is running a historic campaign in a historic amount of time. And so, when you’re trying to figure out which one you should really take the time to do, I honestly am the type of person that believes in taking your message to the people. When we consistently hear things like when people say they don’t know her and that kind of stuff, I think they actually want to interact with her. And I honestly think that that is actually where she is her strongest, when she’s able to actually be there with the people, feel the energy of the people, and the people be able to feel her sincerity in the policy positions she’s taking and in her message of trust me, because I will take this country forward, instead of allowing it to go back. So, I think that this is just a very different election. And I think that she’s doing the best that she can with the minimal amount of time that she’s got left to get this done.”

