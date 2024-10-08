Harris Campaign: She ‘May Differ’ from Biden in Places, She’d Put a Republican in Her Cabinet, Cover Home Care

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Harris Campaign Senior Adviser Ian Sams responded to 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris saying she can’t think of what she’d do differently from President Joe Biden in the past four years by stating that “there are places where she and President Biden may differ. I think she was saying in that answer, as you heard from her, that she is proud to be part of some major decisions,” her proposal for covering home care under Medicare is “the kind of idea that she’s putting on the table that’s unique to her as a candidate,” and she is different in that she’d put a Republican in her Cabinet.

Host Bret Baier asked, “I want to talk about the new proposals you have out there in just a minute. But today’s soundbite there is getting jumped on, obviously, by the Trump campaign in saying that [she] can’t think of anything that comes to mind that she would do differently. The theory was a new way forward and turning the page, how do you do that if you can’t think of one thing?”

Sams responded, “I think later in that same interview, she said, actually, specifically, she said, oh, actually, one thing that I would have done differently than President Biden has done is I’m committing to appoint a Republican to my Cabinet. Right now, there’s not a Republican member of the Cabinet. And she explained in her interview with ‘The View’ that she believes it’s very important that we have a broad, diverse view of voices who are advising the president and that she would, in fact, appoint a Republican to the Cabinet. And so, I think there are places where she and President Biden may differ. I think she was saying in that answer, as you heard from her, that she is proud to be part of some major decisions, one of those that comes to mind is casting the tiebreaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which capped prescription drug costs for seniors at $2,000 a year and their insulin at $35. So, there are some big pieces of progress that she’s very proud of from this administration. But, obviously, she’s her own candidate, and she’s running for the future and she’s talking about her plans as a president.”

Sams added, “You mentioned today, we’re talking about a plan that she just rolled out on ‘The View’ to make sure that seniors in this country are able to get home care covered under Medicare … And so, that’s the kind of idea that she’s putting on the table that’s unique to her as a candidate, unique to her candidacy, and is a contrast to President Trump, who’s not talking about expanding and strengthening Medicare for our seniors.”

