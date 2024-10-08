WSJ’s Ball: Surprising Harris Can’t Answer Difference With Biden Question, She Is Not Nimble

Wall Street Journal senior political correspondent Molly Ball said on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that it is surprising that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris said on ABC’s “The View” that she would do nothing differently than President Joe Biden.

Ball said, “I’m surprised, frankly that she doesn’t have more to say about this given that she and her campaign know that this is one of the main questions that voters have about her. One of the main things she’s been trying to establish as part of her candidacy is the idea that she would represent a break from the past four years and to not be able to come up with something to say in that moment. She continues to not be particularly nimble on her feet and a lot of these interviews.”

She added, “This is a very obvious question that gave her an opportunity frankly, to differentiate herself in a way that would have made news that would have answered the curiosity of a lot of voters who want to know how she would lead differently. She’s not very specific in laying that out and she can’t point to a decision she would have made differently which in an electorate that doesn’t like the way this administration has led and that doesn’t like the track that the country is on, that may not be a very satisfactory answer.”

