Harris Advisory Board Member: She’s Different from Biden Because ‘She’s Clearer,’ ‘More Passionate’ on Abortion

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Harris-Walz Advisory Board member Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “is different” from President Joe Biden because “she’s clearer, she’s visited a reproductive health clinic, she’s more passionate” on abortion. And “whether she flubbed an answer or not or [is] loyal, the point is, everyone knows that she is a clear moral voice on an issue that really matters.”

While discussing Harris saying she can’t think of anything she would have done differently from President Joe Biden, host Abby Phillip pointed to polling on who is perceived as the change candidate that shows Harris leading her Republican counterpart, former President Donald Trump on this matter, Khanna responded, “Well, on one of the most important issues of our time, abortion rights, reproductive rights, she is different, she’s clearer, she’s visited a reproductive health clinic, she’s more passionate. She doesn’t have to say it. It’s obvious. This is why the race is neck and neck. Women are supporting her much more than they supported Joe Biden. And I think, whether she flubbed an answer or not or [is] loyal, the point is, everyone knows that she is a clear moral voice on an issue that really matters.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett