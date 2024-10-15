Kamala to Charlamagne tha God: ‘On the Point of Reparations, It Has to Be Studied’

Tuesday, during a radio town hall hosted by iHeartRadio “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God simulcasted on CNN, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, weighed in on the possibility of slavery reparations.

Harris said the reparations issue “has to be studied.”

“So, to your point — I am running to be a president for all Americans,” Harris said. “That being said — I do have clear eyes about the disparities that do exist and the context that they mean in history, to your point. So, my agenda — first of all, on the point of reparations, it has to be studied. There is no question about that, and I’ve been very clear about that position.”

The vice president went on to reiterate she grew up in the middle class, as she has throughout the campaign, and talked about her economic agenda.

