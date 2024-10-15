Walz Dodges on if Repealing Trump Border Policies Was Wrong

During an interview with WGAL News 8 on Monday, 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) responded to a question on if it was wrong for the Biden-Harris administration to overturn the border policies of the Trump administration by stating that “President Biden and Vice President Harris put a proposal forward, and what we know is is that crossings are down now [lower] than when Donald Trump [left] office. We also know that there is a solution to this, it’s a bipartisan bill crafted by the most conservative Republican senators, the Border Patrol agents.”

WGAL News 8 Reporter and host Barbara Barr asked, “U.S. Customs and Border Protection say there were 10 million illegal crossings in the first years of the Biden administration. Was it a mistake to overturn former President Trump’s border policies and talk negatively towards the wall?”

Walz responded, “Well, the first day in office, President Biden and Vice President Harris put a proposal forward, and what we know is is that crossings are down now [lower] than when Donald Trump [left] office. We also know that there is a solution to this, it’s a bipartisan bill crafted by the most conservative Republican senators, the Border Patrol agents. And the only reason that that’s not in place right now is Donald Trump wanted it to fail. And now, over the weekend, he makes up some ridiculous number that he wants to fix the border. Donald Trump’s not interested in fixing the problem. Donald Trump wants the problem. It allows him to talk about it, and it allows him to spread vile and, quite honestly, just absolutely false information about people. He has Republican mayors and Republican governors telling him to stop it, because it’s not true. He’s in Aurora, CO, where the Republican mayor said none of these things are true. But, look, the American people know who Donald Trump is. Donald Trump’s in it for Donald Trump. Kamala Harris is in it for the people.”

