Harris Dodges on Iran Sanctions Approach Enriching Iran: Trump Pulled out of Nuke Deal

During an interview with the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” on Wednesday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a question on criticism of the Biden administration that their Iran sanctions policy has allowed large sums of oil profits to flow into to the country by criticizing her Republican counterpart, former President Donald Trump for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and his handling of an Iranian attack on a U.S. military base.

After Harris said that she has worked to support Israel’s self-defense against Iran and its proxies, host Bret Baier said, “Critics just say that you either relaxed or failed to enforce sanctions on Iran, allowing all of this money to flow into Iran, like billions in oil profits.”

Harris cut in to respond, over interjections from Baier, “But let’s go back to Donald Trump, who pulled out of a deal that would have actually put Iran in check, and then it was during Donald Trump’s administration that Iran — that we had an American military base that was attacked, where American soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries and Donald Trump dismissed them as headaches. Not to mention how Donald Trump has treated and talked about America’s military and military servicepeople, calling them suckers and losers, has diminished the significance –.”

Baier then cut in to say that they’ve been talking over each other.

Harris cut in to say, “I would like that we would have a conversation that is grounded in full assessment of the facts, which includes, I think this interview is supposed to be about the choices that your viewers should be presented about this election, and the contrast is important. And on this subject of Iran, I am offering what should be an important contrast that is presented for folks to make a decision that they feel –.”

Baier then cut in to say that there are critics of the administration and then ended the interview because he was getting a “very hard” wrap.

